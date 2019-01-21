Bad Bounces Down T-Birds in Overtime against Laval
January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (19-14-6-4) received multiple bad bounces on Monday night and settled for one point in a 4-3 overtime loss as the hands of the Laval Rocket (19-17-3-4) at the MassMutual Center.
The power plays took control of the game early on both sides of ice, beginning with Springfield's opening tally at 4:01 of the period. After Antoine Waked was whistled for an interference penalty, the Thunderbirds' top-ranked power play went right to work, and making his home ice debut as a Thunderbird, Tomas Jurco curled and unleashed a perfect wrist shot over the right arm of Laval goaltender Michael McNiven to make it 1-0 Thunderbirds.
The Rocket, though, would have a reply less than three minutes later, ending the Thunderbirds' 18-for-18 penalty killing stretch in the process. Wasting little time after getting on the man advantage, young defenseman Cale Fleury found a shooting lane from the right circle and lifted a wrist shot over the glove of Sam Montembeault to tie the score, 1-1, at 6:41.
From there, McNiven and Montembeault locked down the nets, but the action in front of them heated up. Springfield would be guilty of a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties late in the period, including one to captain Paul Thompson which gave the Rocket more than three minutes of power play time to start the second period.
The Thunderbirds made sure their captain would not have to pay for his penalty time as the second period began, as Bobby Farnham drew an interference penalty to bring Laval's three-minute power play to an early end.
Springfield's power play would not be done doing its damage, drawing a 5-on-3 advantage. At 7:57 of the period, Thompson stationed himself along the left post and tapped home a Jurco pass, which deflected off a Rocket stick before angling toward the goal line. Jurco's set-up and second point of the night made it 2-1 for the home team.
Montembeault kept his cool to keep the Rocket at bay until the final moments of the period. With just 2:46 left in the middle frame, Nikita Jevpalovs received a fortunate bounce and a goal when his centering feed from the right wing corner deflected off a Thunderbirds stick and in behind Montembeault at 17:14, tying the game, 2-2, heading into the final period.
The Rocket power play got another chance just 20 seconds into the third period and found instant success when Byron Froese deflected a point shot in behind Montembeault to give Laval its first lead, 3-2, at the 26-second mark of the final period.
It would take the Thunderbirds until the final six minutes of the final period to finally crack through McNiven for a third time and tie the score. They did so with 5:08 to go when Harry Zolnierczyk fired a one-timer from the top of the left circle, which Hunt deflected between McNiven's legs to make it a 3-3 game.
For the 12th time already in 2018-19, extra time was needed to determine an outcome. After the teams and goaltenders traded shots and saves the Rocket came away victorious when a puck fortuitously bounced off a referee on a Springfield pass attempt, allowing Xavier Ouellet to take the loose puck and wrap it around the net, banking it off Montembeault and into the net to bring the game to an end at 4:16 of the extra period.
Monday night marked the final home game for Springfield until after the Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, which kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 27 with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition at 7:00 p.m. ET. Limited tickets remain for the two-day event and can be purchased online at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com/AllStar or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
Following Monday night's action, the Thunderbirds return to Hartford to tangle with the Wolf Pack once again. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night from the XL Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2019
- San Diego Tops Reign, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
- Bad Bounces Down T-Birds in Overtime against Laval - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Glass Tough in Gulls' Win - San Diego Gulls
- Late Push by Tucson Overtakes Early Stars Advantage - Texas Stars
- Providence Tops Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Martin Dazzles in 2-1 Shootout Win at Stockton - Colorado Eagles
- Carey's Hat Trick Leads P-Bruins over Pack 5-2 - Providence Bruins
- Iowa Ends Homestand with 4-1 Win against Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Bears Mourn Loss of Hall of Famer George 'Red' Sullivan - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Carrick and Kloos to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Defeat Lehigh Valley in Overtime, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Begin Nine-Game Homestand Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Huntebrinker Scores First AHL Goal as Phantoms Earn Point - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Koivula scores Bridgeport's lone goal in Monday loss - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Down Devils, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Hang on for 2-1 Win over Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Bears Blast Sound Tigers, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Oilers Assign Jones to Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #37 Preview: Tucson vs. Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eric Comrie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins to Support Federal Workers with Free Ticket Offer - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba's Eric Comrie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Forward Matt Luff Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Heat Host Colorado for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Matinee - Stockton Heat
- Thunderbirds Look to Remain Unbeaten All Time vs. Rocket Monday Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Reassign Cederholm, Release Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Phantoms Add Two Players to the Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Hershey at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Bad Bounces Down T-Birds in Overtime against Laval
- Thunderbirds Look to Remain Unbeaten All Time vs. Rocket Monday Night
- Thunderbirds/Rocket Game on January 21 Postponed to 7:05 p.m.
- Driedger Dominant in T-Birds Shutout Win in Hartford
- Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds