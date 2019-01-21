Carey's Hat Trick Leads P-Bruins over Pack 5-2

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-2 Monday afternoon. The P-Bruins got a hat-trick from Paul Carey along with goals from Karson Kuhlman and Connor Clifton while Zane McIntyre made his 25th start of the season in net.

Providence started the 1st period ready to win as after Hartford's Connor Brickley was whistled for high-sticking, they got their first chance at a power play. The P-Bruins kept good pace throughout the entire period and scored the first goal of the game thanks to Paul Carey. Zach Senyshyn and Chris Breen got helpers on the play and Providence took a 1-0 lead 8:56 into the game. Hartford couldn't break through the P-Bruins defensive wall enabling Karson Kuhlman to light the lamp only 30 seconds later, finishing out the 1st period with a 2-0 lead.

The P-Bruins started the 2nd period strong with Paul Carey netting his second goal of the night at 5:33 with an assist from Clifton. Hartford would not go down quietly, as John Gilmour posted a tally at 6:20 and Vinni Lettieri followed up with a goal 8:32. The P-Bruins competed hard in the second half of the period, holding onto their 3-2 lead into second intermission.

Providence continued to fight Hartford at the start of the 3rd, receiving their third power play of the night after the Wolf Pack's Hajek was whistled for interference a minute in. The P-Bruins kept good pace throughout the rest of the 3rd leading up to Paul Carey netting a hat trick at 11:22, assisted by Trent Frederic. Providence finished the game with one final empty net goal by Connor Clifton at 18:20, defeating the Wolf Pack 5-2.

McIntyre stopped 23 shots while Tokarski stopped 23 shots. Providence was 0/3 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday night at the Dunk, when they take on the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05pm for their annual military appreciation night.

