Crunch Down Devils, 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Martin Ouellette earned his first win in his first start as the Syracuse Crunch downed the Binghamton Devils, 2-1, today at the War Memorial Arena.

The Crunch jumped out to an early lead and never backed off as the team moves to 23-13-2-1 on the season and 7-1 in the 10-game season series against the Devils.

Ouellette stopped 19-of-20 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Cory Schneider recorded 21 saves in net for the Devils. The Crunch were unable to convert on four power play opportunities, but went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Syracuse opened scoring just 1:25 into the first period. Andy Andreoff came from behind the net and sent a sharp angle feed for Alex Barre-Boulet to redirect past Schneider for his 20th goal of the season as he came streaking in down the left wing. Alexander Volkov earned a point on the play.

The Crunch extended their lead with 16 seconds remaining in the first. Cory Conacher circled behind the cage before centering a pass for Cameron Gaunce to net. Cal Foote recorded the secondary helper.

The Devils cut the Crunch's lead to one when John Quenneville fired a one-timer from the top of the right circle while on the man-advantage halfway through the second period. Michael Kapla and Eric Tangradi earned the helpers.

Syracuse held off Binghamton in a scoreless third period to earn the win.

The Crunch host the Springfield Thunderbirds this Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Cameron Gaunce hit a career-high in goals with seven...Alex Barre-Boulet is the 11th rookie in franchise history to hit the 20-goal mark and third during the Tampa Bay Lightning affiliation. He is now tied for the league lead in rookie scoring with 37 points (20g, 17a)...The Crunch are the only team in the league with five 30-point scorers this season.

