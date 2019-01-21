Martin Dazzles in 2-1 Shootout Win at Stockton

STOCKTON, CA. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced and denied three of Stockton's five shooters in a shootout to propel the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the Heat on Monday. A.J. Greer netted Colorado's lone goal in regulation, while the Eagles penalty kill rose to the occasion to finish 5-for-6 against a Stockton power-play unit that came into the afternoon ranked fourth in the AHL.

Colorado netted the game's first goal when Greer followed up his own rebound on a shot from the left-wing circle and flicked the puck into the net from the side of the crease. The tally was Greer's 11th goal of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 9:52 mark of the first period.

Heading into the second frame, a power play for the Heat would lead to a game-tying goal when forward Glen Gawdin deflected a shot past Martin to square the score at 1-1 at the 8:16 mark of the second period.

Both teams would throw 16 shots on net in the second stanza, but some sensational saves from Martin and Stockton goalie Tyler Parsons would send the teams to the second intermission deadlocked at 1-1.

The third period would see Colorado kill off three different power plays for the Heat, as Martin punctuated the final 20 minutes with several spectacular stops in net.

With a winner not decided through 60 minutes of regulation, the contest would then shift to a five-minute, sudden-death overtime. The Eagles would fire three shots on Parsons, while Stockton responded with four shots in the extra session. However, neither goaltender would concede the game-winner, sending the contest into a shootout.

Michael Joly, Martin Kaut and Greer all lit the lamp in the shootout, as Martin stopped three of the Heat's five shooters to secure the 2-1 win. Stockton outshot Colorado, 35-31 in the contest as the Eagles finished the afternoon going 0-for-3 on the man-advantage.

Colorado continues its season-long, six-game road trip against the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena on Wednesday, January 23rd at 7:30pm MT.

