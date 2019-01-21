Griffins to Support Federal Workers with Free Ticket Offer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins are offering free tickets this week to federal workers in the West Michigan area who are on furlough or working without pay due to the government shutdown.

Workers who present valid U.S. government identification from an impacted agency can receive up to six free upper level tickets to either the game on Wednesday, Jan. 23 against Manitoba or Friday, Jan. 25 against San Jose. Both contests begin at 7 p.m. The ticket offer is only redeemable in person at The Zone, open weekdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., or the Griffins box office, which opens an hour and half prior to each game.

