Griffins to Support Federal Workers with Free Ticket Offer
January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins are offering free tickets this week to federal workers in the West Michigan area who are on furlough or working without pay due to the government shutdown.
Workers who present valid U.S. government identification from an impacted agency can receive up to six free upper level tickets to either the game on Wednesday, Jan. 23 against Manitoba or Friday, Jan. 25 against San Jose. Both contests begin at 7 p.m. The ticket offer is only redeemable in person at The Zone, open weekdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., or the Griffins box office, which opens an hour and half prior to each game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2019
- Eric Comrie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins to Support Federal Workers with Free Ticket Offer - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba's Eric Comrie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Forward Matt Luff Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Heat Host Colorado for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Matinee - Stockton Heat
- Thunderbirds Look to Remain Unbeaten All Time vs. Rocket Monday Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Reassign Cederholm, Release Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Phantoms Add Two Players to the Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Hershey at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins to Support Federal Workers with Free Ticket Offer
- Rybar Adds Support in Griffins' 3-0 Win against Admirals
- Chelios, Megan and Sateri Guide Griffins to 3-1 Win over Rockford
- Promotions Set for Three Home Games Next Week
- Griffins Tied for Second After 5-2 Loss to Wolves