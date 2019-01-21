Providence Tops Wolf Pack, 5-2

Providence, RI - Paul Carey scored a hat trick Monday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, to lead the Providence Bruins to a 5-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack in a holiday matinee.

John Gilmour had a goal and an assist for the Wolf Pack, who fell behind 2-0 in the first period and trailed 3-0 before coming back to within one goal. Karson Kuhlman had a goal and an assist for Providence, and Connor Clifton added an empty-net goal and an assist.

"Obviously, to be down 2-0 on the road, in a tough building to win in, is not an easy task to overcome," Wolf Pack head coach Keith McCambridge said. "We were able to get back, with two quick goals, make it a close game, but then going into the third period, the first six minutes, we're (penalty) killing for four of them. That doesn't give you a chance to at least tie that game up. Overall, I thought that Providence, the chances that they created, they buried, and the ones that we did, we weren't able to finish on."

The Bruins' two first-period scores came within a span of 30 seconds.

Carey, a former New York Ranger, opened the scoring at 8:56. After the puck slid through the feet of Wolf Pack defenseman Libor Hajek, Carey grabbed it at the left side of the slot a snapped in through the pads of Wolf Pack goaltender Dustin Tokarski (23 saves).

Then, at 9:26, Kuhlman made it a 2-0 Providence advantage. Gilmour started to carry the puck up the middle in the defensive zone, but had it get away from him. Jordan Szwarz took control for Providence and set Kuhlman up with an open net for the finish.

The Bruins upped their lead to 3-0 at 5:33 of the second period, on Carey's second of the game. Clifton moved down the right-wing boards in the Hartford end and slipped past a hip check attempt by Ryan Lindgren. He then fed the puck across the middle to Carey, who slammed it in.

The Wolf Pack would respond quickly to that goal, though, with a pair of their own in just over two minutes.

At 6:20, only 1:47 after Carey's goal, Gilmour got the Wolf Pack on the board with his 12th of the season. Connor Brickley banked the puck off of the right-wing boards in the Bruin zone and got back to it. He sent a backhand shot on goal that Providence goaltender Zane McIntyre (23 saves) stopped, but Gilmour, attacking the net from the left side, fired the rebound in.

Then, just 2:12 later at 8:32, Vinni Lettieri brought Hartford to within one. Gilmour again had a big role in the play, as he carried the puck behind the net to the right side, before feeding it out to Lettieri at the top of the circles. He released a lightning-quick one-timer that cleanly beat McIntyre.

That was the extent of the Wolf Pack's offense, though, and, after Hartford was forced to kill two penalties in the first five minutes of the third, Carey completed the hat trick at 11:22.

Trent Frederic was able to work the puck away from Gilmour on the right side in the Wolf Pack end, and it came to Carey at the side of the slot. Tokarski got a piece of Carey's shot, but could not keep it out of the net.

Clifton then iced the game with an open-net goal with 1:40 left, after Szwarz broke up a Hartford pass just inside the Providence line.

Hartford Wolf Pack 2 at Providence Bruins 5

Monday - Dunkin' Donuts Center

Hartford 0 2 0 - 2

Providence 2 1 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Providence, Carey 7 (Senyshyn, Breen), 8:56. 2, Providence, Kuhlman 9 (Szwarz, Hughes), 9:26. Penalties-Brickley Hfd (high-sticking), 1:45; Frederic Pro (hooking), 11:37; Lindgren Hfd (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:16; Senyshyn Pro (slashing), 14:16.

2nd Period-3, Providence, Carey 8 (Clifton), 5:33. 4, Hartford, Gilmour 12 (Brickley, Butler), 6:20. 5, Hartford, Lettieri 11 (Gilmour, Gettinger), 8:32. Penalties-Koppanen Pro (elbowing), 12:18.

3rd Period-6, Providence, Carey 9 (Frederic), 11:22. 7, Providence, Clifton 4 (Szwarz, Kuhlman), 18:20 (EN). Penalties-Hajek Hfd (interference), 1:13; Meskanen Hfd (tripping), 4:38; Breen Pro (tripping), 7:00.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 8-11-6-25. Providence 13-9-6-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 0 / 3; Providence 0 / 3.

Goalies-Hartford, Tokarski 10-5-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Providence, McIntyre 14-8-3 (25 shots-23 saves).

A-8,487

Referees-Conor O'Donnell (41), Beaudry Halkidis (48).

Linesmen-Jack Millea (23), Todd Whittemore (70).

