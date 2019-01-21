Heat Host Colorado for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Matinee

Monday, January 21, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Monday, January 21, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Watch a stream of the game on AHLTV, also available at Channel Brewing Company and Port City Bar and Grill. The Heat's radio call is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to keep momentum with a Monday matinee against divisional foe Colorado. The game is the final home game before the All Star Break for the Heat, who will head to Texas this weekend.

QUINE KEEPS FINDING TWINE

Alan Quine is red hot on the offensive end, coming into today's game with seven goals in Stockton's last six games after scoring the first goal in each of the Heat's last two contests. In total, Quine has tallied 11 points (7g,4a) over Stockton's last half-dozen.

PARSONS SETS TEAM RECORD

Tyler Parsons carried the Heat to victory on Saturday, setting Stockton's single-game team record with 49 saves, beating the previous high of 48 set by Jon Gillies on December 17, 2016. Parsons' play was a big reason the Heat were able to hold Texas's explosive power play to 0-for-6 on the night.

A RUDE WELCOME

The Heat have found early success against Colorado, starting the Eagles' AHL tenure with wins in the teams' first three meetings - two in Loveland and one in Stockton.

FEELING AT HOME

The Heat have struggled at home for most of the season but seems to be finding its footing at Stockton Arena, winners of back-to-back home dates with victories in three of the last four on home ice. A win today would give Stockton its first three-game win streak on home ice this year.

BEST IN THE (FAR) WEST

The Heat own the top-ranked power play in the Pacific Division, clicking at 22.7-percent on the year - fourth-best in the AHL. Stockton is 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) in three games against Colorado, which is fifth in the AHL on the PK (84.1 percent).

