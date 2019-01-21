Glass Tough in Gulls' Win

January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign, 4-1, today at Citizens Business Bank Arena for their 10th win their last 12 games (10-1-1-0). The win also extended San Diego's road standings point streak to 10 games (7-0-1-2) dating to Dec. 14, setting the longest road point streak in the AHL this season (Iowa previously had a nine-game point streak). San Diego's 46 shots on goal tied a season high, set previously on Dec. 22 at Ontario.

Jeff Glass stopped 20-of-21 shots en route to his fifth win of the season and second with San Diego. In back-to-back wins (also Dec. 29 at Bakersfield), Glass has posted a 1.49 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Jake Dotchin scored for the second straight game at 8:39 of the first period. Simon Benoit picked up his second assist in as many games and ninth of the season. Sam Carrick recorded his 18th assist of the season on the Dotchin goal to take the team lead in scoring (20-18=38).

Adam Cracknell set a new Gulls record with a goal in his sixth straight game at 1:49 of the second period. His six-game goal streak (6-4=10) is a career high and tied for the longest goal streak in the AHL this season (also Syracuse's Cory Conacher and Texas' Dennis Gurianov). His goal streak surpassed the previous Gulls club record set by Sam Carrick (Dec. 15-27; 6-2=8) and Brandon Montour (Dec. 26, 2016-Jan. 16, 2017; 6-4=10). Cracknell is one game shy of matching his career high seven-game point streak set from Jan. 6-24, 2018 (8-3=11) with Laval.

Ben Street recorded the primary assist on Cracknell's second period goal, his fourth assist in seven games with San Diego. Jaycob Megna also earned an assist on the goal, his 12th point of the season (2-10=12).

Chase De Leo scored on the power play 59 seconds into the third period, his ninth goal of 2018-19. Kiefer Sherwood earned his first career AHL assist on the goal, and Josh Mahura also picked up an assist, his 11th of the campaign and third in five games since being assigned by Anaheim to San Diego on Jan. 9.

Sam Steel tallied his ninth goal and 22nd point of the season at 12:21 of the third period. Steel is now riding a three-game point streak (1-2=3). Keaton Thompson earned the primary assist, his fourth helper of the campaign.

Justin Kloos collected his first assist for San Diego in his Gulls debut today. Kloos was acquired by Anaheim from Minnesota in exchange for Pontus Aberg on Jan. 16 and appeared in one game for the Ducks before being assigned to San Diego earlier today.

The Gulls will continue the three-game road trip with a back-to-back matchup on Friday, Jan. 25 at San Antonio (5:30 p.m. PT) and Saturday, Jan. 26 at Texas (5 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jeff Glass

On the win

As a team, we shut it down. As the game went on, we got better and better, settled into a groove and played the way we can play. It's pretty impressive once we do what we do. Credit to the guys tonight.

On the team's defensive play

We kept the pressure on in the offensive zone, so they didn't have any odd-man rushes after the first period. We kept the pressure on them and they had a tough time breaking out, which meant we didn't spend much time in our defensive zone. As a goalie, you love to see that. It was awesome. It was a fun game to play, especially in front of all those fans who drove down here to watch us.

Chase De Leo

On his third period goal

I think we needed it as a group. All game, their goalie played a hell of a game. Two pad-stacked saves are pretty incredible. So it was nice to get that one in and on the board. (Glass) had a good game. He hasn't played in a while and he came in and had a really good game for us as well.

On San Diego's depth

Just embracing the adversity, we preached that from day one. It's not going to be easy, this league isn't easy. There's guys coming in and out, injuries, guys getting called up. You just have to adapt and we're doing a good job right now.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the lineup changes

Our mindset, it's the one thing that really stands out. There's been guys in and out of the lineup, guys up and down. We've just taken that approach that it doesn't matter who is in and who is out. We have a standard that we want to uphold here. We've got high-character guys that are able to do that.

On the mindset

I thought we came out really strong and we were just a little too aggressive there and gave up a two-on-one that ends up in our net. It's amazing to feel the bench there. Early in the season, when we were trying to establish this mindset, we would tense up and have our heads down. Now we just shrug it off and almost grin like, 'oh this will be a little bit bigger challenge tonight and it will be fun to overcome it.'

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.