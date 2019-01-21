Oilers Assign Jones to Bakersfield
January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that D Caleb Jones has been assigned to the team by the Edmonton Oilers. Bakersfield is in San Jose tonight at 7 p.m. and will play its final home game before the AHL All-Star break on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
JONES
One of four Condors players to make their NHL debuts this season
Played 17 games with the Oilers and had six points (1g-5a)
Has appeared in 21 games with the Condors this season and has 12 points (2g-10a) along with a +3
During his rookie season last year, he led all Condor d-men in assists with 15 Bakersfield is in San Jose tonight at 7 p.m., home on Wednesday against Colorado at 6:30 p.m. and then in Tucson on Friday and Saturday before the AHL All-Star break. The Condors have won four straight and sit in fourth in the Pacific Division.
