Langan helps drive Solar Bears to fifth consecutive home win in 4-1 victory

March 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan recorded two points to pace the Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3-0) to their fifth consecutive win - and extend the team's unbeaten in regulation streak to seven games - following a 4-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (12-10-6-2) on Tuesday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears built a 2-0 lead in the first period when Langan beat out goaltender Alex Dubeau in a foot-race to the puck in the high slot, then deked around Dubeau before slipping the puck into the open net for his ninth of the season at 8:59.

J.J. Piccinich then snapped his fourth of the season past Dubeau at 11:38.

The Stingrays chipped away at Orlando's lead in the second period when Caleb Herbert beat Clint Windsor at 8:43.

Tyler Bird gave the Solar Bears some breathing room with two minutes to go in regulation as he hammered a saucer pass from Langan into the top-right corner of the net for his fifth of the season.

Tad Kozun added an empty-net goal at 19:42 to cap the scoring.

Windsor picked up his eighth victory of the season - and fifth consecutive win - with a 25-for-26 performance; Dubeau went 20-for-23 for South Carolina.

THREE STARS:

1) Clint Windsor - ORL

2) J.J. Piccinich - ORL

3) Tristin Langan - ORL

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears current streak is now at 6-0-1-0; Orlando is 2-0-0-0 against South Carolina this season

Langan finished the night with 1g-1a, extending his point streak to three games (4g-2a)

Nolan Valleau assisted on the goal by Piccinich, extending his assist streak to three games (3a)

The win was the 27th of Windsor's career, tying him with John Curry for third on the franchise goaltender wins list

Orlando is 16-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals and 12-0-0-0 when leading after the second period

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Florida Everblades on Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for their final visit of the regular season to Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears are back home when they host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.