Nailers Stop Fuel 6-0 in Wheeling
March 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
WHEELING - In the first of two meetings between the Fuel and the Nailers this week, Wheeling would see four goals in the second period to help propel them to a 6-0 victory at WesBanco Arena on Tuesday Night.
The Nailers came out of the gate blazing getting on the board just 27 seconds into the first period when Tyler Drevitch made a wrap around pass to Nick Rivera who was able to tap it in to beat Fuel netminder Tom Aubrun.
Wheeling continued the trend of early scoring at 2:48 in the second when Brad Drobot found Cody Sylvester at the top of the right circle to lift it into the net. The Nailers capitalized on their first power play of the night when Rivera rebounded a slapshot from Sylvester at 4:25. Lawton Courtnall snuck around the back of the net for a wrap around goal at 7:41.
Six minutes later the Nailers found themselves on the man advantage for the second time of the night and Matt Alfaro was all alone in between the two circles to put it in the back of net making it 5-0 at the end of the second period.
The Fuel would see a lone chance on the power play in the third but would not be able to capitalize on it. Kyle Marino would seal the deal for the Nailers scoring his first professional goal at 14:02 and bringing the final score to 6-0.
The Fuel head home to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to take on their instate rivals the Fort Wayne Komets this Thursday before taking on a rematch with the Nailers this Sunday.
Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook. -- INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM -- --Apple-Mail=_99D6B57A-BE58-4A04-A08D-360620EE7FD9
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2021
- D'Orio's First Pro Shutout Blanks Fuel, 6-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Stop Fuel 6-0 in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cook Moves up to the Blades; Neugold Traded to Kansas City - Florida Everblades
- Tendeck Returns to Rush from NHL ahead of Weekend - Rapid City Rush
- Gates Returns to San Diego on Loan - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Smallman Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks Acquire Forward Jared VanWormer - Kansas City Mavericks
- Homestand Continues this Week vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- New York Rangers Assign Forward Jake Elmer to Jacksonville - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fort Wayne's Smallman Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Cyclones Announce October 30, 2021 Home Opener - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, March 9 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Announce First Jersey Auction of Season - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Announce Multiple Transactions - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Announce 2021-22 Home Opener - Kalamazoo Wings
- Clint Windsor Earns Second Consecutive Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Selection - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.