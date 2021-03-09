Nailers Stop Fuel 6-0 in Wheeling

WHEELING - In the first of two meetings between the Fuel and the Nailers this week, Wheeling would see four goals in the second period to help propel them to a 6-0 victory at WesBanco Arena on Tuesday Night.

The Nailers came out of the gate blazing getting on the board just 27 seconds into the first period when Tyler Drevitch made a wrap around pass to Nick Rivera who was able to tap it in to beat Fuel netminder Tom Aubrun.

Wheeling continued the trend of early scoring at 2:48 in the second when Brad Drobot found Cody Sylvester at the top of the right circle to lift it into the net. The Nailers capitalized on their first power play of the night when Rivera rebounded a slapshot from Sylvester at 4:25. Lawton Courtnall snuck around the back of the net for a wrap around goal at 7:41.

Six minutes later the Nailers found themselves on the man advantage for the second time of the night and Matt Alfaro was all alone in between the two circles to put it in the back of net making it 5-0 at the end of the second period.

The Fuel would see a lone chance on the power play in the third but would not be able to capitalize on it. Kyle Marino would seal the deal for the Nailers scoring his first professional goal at 14:02 and bringing the final score to 6-0.

The Fuel head home to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to take on their instate rivals the Fort Wayne Komets this Thursday before taking on a rematch with the Nailers this Sunday.

