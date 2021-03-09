Everblades Announce First Jersey Auction of Season

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will be holding a virtual auction for game-worn jerseys from First Responders Weekend, presented by the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and Cape Coral Professional Firefighters. The auction will begin on Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. on the DASH Auction app and website.

All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

On Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, the Everblades will don specialty firefighter jerseys to honor all of the first responders who work tirelessly, especially throughout the pandemic.

The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, March 10th at 10 a.m. through Saturday, March 13th at 3 p.m. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 (Name & #):

Evan Buitenhuis- 1

Michael Downing- 5

Colby Sissons- 4

Kyler Neuber- 24

Michael Neville- 13

Myles Powell- 19

Michael Huntebrinker- 37

Matt Petgrave- 21

Logan Roe- 47

Jake Hildebrand- 30

Everbabe- 21

Group 2 (Name & #):

Ben Masella- 3

Alex Kile- 7

Cole MacDonald- 11

John McCarron- 25

Marcus Vela- 15

Tommy Marchin- 42

Joe Pendenza- 22

Evan Neugold- 27

Cam Johnson- 33

Swampee- 00

Everbabe- 21

Group 3 (Name & #):

Mason Mitchell- 8

Luke Nogard- 17

Blake Winiecki- 41

Hugo Roy- 19

Cole Sanford- 26

Cody Sol- 44

Stefan Leblanc- 23

Levko Koper- 40

Everbabe- 21

The jersey auction will begin on Wednesday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. and will start to end on Saturday, March 13. The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14th.

The winner of each auction will have the option to have the jersey autographed and/or personalized by the player. The jersey can be picked up at the following home game on Friday, March 26, during office hours or mailed to the winning fan. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready to be picked up.

To view the auctions, please visit here. You can also download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You will need to create an account in order to bid on the auction.

In addition, the Florida Everblades and MDA will show their appreciation to first responders by offering a Buy 1 Get 1 FREE ticket offer for the annual First Responders Weekend. All of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Florida Everblades will take on the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m., and then will face the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for Friday, March 12 can be found here.

