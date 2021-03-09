ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Fort Wayne's Travis Howe has been suspended for nine games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #210, Wheeling at Fort Wayne, on March 6.

Howe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions prior to the game and at 19:55 of the third period.

Howe will miss Fort Wayne's games at Indy (March 11), at Wheeling (March 12 and March 13), at South Carolina (March 19, March 20 and March 21) and vs. Indy (March 26, March 27 and March 28).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

