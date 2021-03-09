Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

March 9, 2021 - United Soccer League One (USL1)







This past week Major League Baseball announced a one-month delay in the Triple-A baseball season, the Indoor Football League's Iowa Barnstormers named Juli Pettit its new General Manager, and the Seattle Storm re-signed four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird. Highlights from this week are from the Triple-A East League, Triple-A West League, American Hockey League, ECHL, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Canadian Football League, Fan Controlled Football, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, United Soccer League One, Major Arena Soccer League and National Lacrosse League.

BASEBALL

Triple-A East League

The Indianapolis Indians were informed that the Commissioner of Major League Baseball has determined to adjust the start of the 2021 Triple-A season by approximately four weeks for health and safety reasons.

Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A season will be delayed by at least one month

Triple-A West League

The Las Vegas Aviators season has been delayed and will start on May 6, the team's representative said following a wider announcement from Major League Baseball.

Atlantic League

The High Point Rockers announced that Assistant General Manager Christian Heimall has been promoted to the position of General Manager effective immediately. Heimall, who is the longest tenured member of the team's front office, will be entering his third year with the Rockers in 2021.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Being shorthanded is no problem for Hershey Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

ECHL

ECHL Plays of the Week

ECHL Saves of the Week

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced the format for the 2021 President's Cup Playoffs, which will begin the week of May 3. 2021 Playoff Format: The top four (4) finishers in the league standings will make the playoffs.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

Danbury Hat Tricks fans, a few weeks ago, we promised an update on the state of our FPHL season with the hope that come March 1st, state and local health regulations would allow us a certain number of fans in the building. That date has arrived, and unfortunately, that number is not feasible. It's with a heavy heart that we must officially bow out of the 2021 FPHL season. This decision is made with a goal in mind. We have long-term aspirations in this league and in this city.

North American Hockey League

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced the Corpus Christi IceRays, Jamestown Rebels, and Springfield Jr. Blues have elected to return to play for the 2021-22 season. All three clubs announced back in September of 2020 that they had temporarily suspended operations for the current 2020-21 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that the NAHL Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the Amarillo Bulls to Mason City, Iowa for the 2021-22 season. The team will be named the North Iowa Bulls and play out of the new Mason City Arena.

NAHL Plays of the Week

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

QMJHL Plays of the Week

QMJHL Saves of the Week

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

TSN Mourns the Passing of Two-Time CFL All-Star, Grey Cup Champion & Broadcaster Chris Schultz who died of a heart attack at the age of 61.

The BC Lions Football Club announced that running backs coach Danny O'Brien has accepted a position on the staff of Penn State University. Said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell: "We congratulate Danny on a big opportunity for a young coach working his way into the profession. We wish him well."

Indoor Football League

Juli Pettit was inspired by her father to pursue a career in the sports industry. She has enjoyed a lifetime of his mentoring and has spent the last eight years working alongside him in the Iowa Barnstormers front office. In the wake of her father's untimely passing, Juli steps into the role of General Manager.

Fan Controlled Football

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon caught a Hail Mary in his Fan Controlled Football League debut.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Seattle Storm has re-signed four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird, the franchise announced. Bird is the longest-tenured player in the WNBA, and has spent her entire 20-year career in Seattle. She leads the league in career assists (2888) and games played (519) and is also the Storm's franchise leader in points (6262) and steals (659).

The Seattle Storm announced the launch of its new brand identity and redesigned logo reflecting the storied history of the franchise, its championship culture and connection to the city of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The new logo retains the iconic image of the Space Needle, which sits within basketball ribs. Overlooking it all is the peak of Mount Rainier, representing Seattle's home in the Pacific Northwest. At the center, a lightning bolt evokes the intensity, power, and purpose of the Storm identity both on and off the court.

Take Cover, The Storm is Coming.

NBA G League

G League Ignite clinches the 8th seed after defeating the Austin Spurs 127-92 on March 6th.

National Basketball League of Canada

After announcing that play would resume on March 12th, 2021, the NBL Canada board of directors have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020-21 season as a result of ongoing safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further details regarding the start date and season structure of the 2021-22 regular season schedule will be made at a later date.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The Chicago Red Stars are thrilled to announce the first members of its groundbreaking ownership group that adds new caretakers for its next generation of growth. The Chicago owners' group is comprised of home-grown fans and believers in the power of possibility that the team represents. They include former Chicago Bears defensive end Israel Idonije, Olympic gold medalist and Blackhawks development coach Kendall Coyne Schofield, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning sports journalist Sarah Spain, music executive Colleen Mares, NFL marketing leader Julie Haddon, and local entrepreneur Marie Tillman, in addition to prominent Chicago families, media executives and other distinguished businesspeople.

United Soccer League One

A new partnership proposal presented by Downtown Spokane Partnership and the United Soccer League has leaders in Spokane revisiting the possibility of a new 5,000-seat stadium in downtown Spokane that would become the home of a USL League One club. The partnership proposal centers around the renovation of Joe Albi Stadium, located in the northwest part of the city close to the Spokane River. Under the proposal, the city would save $17.5 million in operations and maintenance expenses by entering into a formal partnership agreement for a downtown stadium.

The 5,000-seat stadium would be home to Spokane Public Schools football and soccer games and bring a new professional soccer team to the city.

Major Arena Soccer League

The St. Louis Ambush completed a weekend two-game sweep of the San Diego Sockers with a 6-4 win at the Family Arena. The Ambush held the Sockers to just 7 goals over the two games.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Rugby United New York is sad to announce Greg McWilliams, Head Coach has resigned for personal reasons. Greg McWilliams said "I have taken the extremely difficult decision to step away as head coach of United Rugby New York in order to support my wife Sarah as we continue to battle through significant health issues. It's time for me to put family first. One thing the last year living through a global pandemic has taught us how important family is."

World TeamTennis

Effective Immediately, Carlos Silva will be moving to a Senior Advisor role to the chairman and will assist on league matters over the next 90 days as he transitions to new opportunities. Eric Davidson will assume WTT leadership as Chairman.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Cannons LC has acquired midfielder Paul Rabil and the sixth overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft. In exchange Atlas LC receives the ninth overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft, the eighth overall pick in the 2021 College Draft, and a first-round pick in the 2022 College Draft. The trade was processed prior to 14-man protected roster submissions. Rabil becomes the first player on the Cannons, who will select 18 unprotected players in the Expansion Draft on March 11th.

National Lacrosse League

The three finalists that fans can vote on for the Albany franchise are: Albany Attack, Albany Black Arrows and Albany FireWolves.

9-Year-Old Chase Adler fell in love with the New York Riptide after attending his first game in 2019. The young super fan knows the Riptide roster & stats better than anyone and even designed his own Riptide themed bedroom! Get to know Chase on this episode of The Warm Up.

