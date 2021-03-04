SPHL Announces Format for President's Cup Playoffs

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced the format for the 2021 President's Cup Playoffs, which will begin the week of May 3.

2021 PLAYOFF FORMAT: The top four (4) finishers in the league standings will make the playoffs.

SEMI-FINALS Series A - #1 Seed will play #4 Seed in a best- of -three series

Series B - #2 Seed will play #3 Seed in a best- of- three series

PRESIDENT'S CUP FINAL The two remaining teams will meet in the best- of- three President's Cup Final.

