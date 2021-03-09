D'Orio's First Pro Shutout Blanks Fuel, 6-0

March 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers goaltender Alex D'Orio

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers goaltender Alex D'Orio(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers have had some great success on home ice in the last few weeks, and on Tuesday night, they got a win that produced plenty of smiles. Alex D'Orio backstopped his first career shutout, while the offense turned on the red light six times in a 6-0 thumping of the Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena. Nick Rivera was one of five players to produce multiple points, as he scored two of the goals, while Kyle Marino also found the back of the net for the first time in his pro career.

The Nailers were ready to hit the gas pedal as soon as the puck was dropped, and they scored 27 seconds into the game, while taking 11 of the first 13 shots on goal. Tyler Drevitch attempted to tuck in a wraparound, but the rebound kicked out to Nick Rivera, who took care of business for fifth goal in seven games.

The second period was all Wheeling, as the home team exploded for four goals. The first marker came off of a tremendous breakout pass by Brad Drobot, which led to a 2-on-1, as Lawton Courtnall fed Cody Sylvester for a one-timer from the right side. Less than two minutes later, the Nailers struck on the power play. Sylvester's shot missed the net, but Rivera picked up the rebound and tucked it into the twine. After setting up a goal, Courtnall was the next player to turn on the red light, as he swept in a wraparound at the 7:41 mark of the stanza. Wheeling added one more on the man advantage, as Matt Alfaro broke through the defense for a 5-0 lead.

Wheeling put one final tally on the board for good measure, and it was a special one, as Kyle Marino buried a pass from Jacob Pritchard for his first professional goal. The Nailers took that to the finish line for the 6-0 victory.

Alex D'Orio had a night to remember in the Wheeling crease, as he denied all 27 shots he faced for his first career shutout. Tom Aubrun gave up six goals on 37 shots in the loss for the Fuel.

The Nailers will continue their homestand on Friday and Saturday with a pair of 7:10 face-offs against the Fort Wayne Komets. Friday is the first Frosty Friday of the season, while Saturday is St. Hat Trick's Day. A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.