Rabbits Weekly

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. the Jacksonville Icemen

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Rookie forward Karch Bachman scored a highlight reel goal late in the 2nd period last Friday to provide Greenville a 5-3 lead. The Swamp Rabbits went on to win handily over the Rapid City Rush, 8-5.

GREENVILLE PREPARES FOR THREE AGAINST JACKSONVILLE AFTER POINT SPLIT IN RAPID CITY

The Swamp Rabbits (13-10-6-2), 5th in the Eastern Conference, will battle the Jacksonville Icemen (11-12-1-2), 6th in the Eastern Conference from March 11-13, 2021. The three-game series will begin in Jacksonville on Thursday and Friday before concluding in the Upstate on Saturday night. The Rabbits grabbed three standings points across three games last weekend at Rapid City highlighted by an 8-5 victory last Friday. Greenville is 3-1-1-0 across five prior meetings against the Icemen this season. On Saturday, Jacksonville avoided a three-game sweep to the South Carolina Stingrays with a 4-2 victory at the North Charleston Coliseum.

HOME GAMES ON TAP

Join us for the inaugural "Women in Sports Night!" Come celebrate powerful, motivational and inspirational female sports and entertainment figures.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS OUR EXCLUSIVE PREGAME PANEL

The Swamp Rabbits will also host a panel discussion on female influence in the sports industry featuring assistant basketball coach for Furman University, Essence Baucom; Furman University basketball player, Tierra Hodges; the Associate Head Coach of Anderson University basketball, Nicole Razor; CFO of Spire Sports + Entertainment, Emma Setzer; Greenville Triumph VP of Partnership Marketing and CR, Megan Kolak and Manager of Community Relations for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Kendall Zellars. These women will share their stories of perseverance, determination, growth and dedication and offer advice to aspiring female athletes and leaders.

TEAM NEWS

CAMERON RECEIVES CALL TO AHL'S UTICA COMETS

Swamp Rabbits rookie forward Shawn Cameron has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets by the St. Louis Blues. In eight games this season with Greenville, Cameron posted five points (two goals, three assists). The Sherbrooke, Quebec native converted his first professional goal on February 11 versus Orlando after debuting on January 15 at South Carolina.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN GREENVILLE

Thursday will begin a streak of nine consecutive games against "Sunshine State" opponents. Starting with three tilts in succession against Jacksonville, Greenville will then host the Florida Everblades for a three-game set on March 19-21 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Rabbits and Icemen will rematch thrice more on March 26-28, with the series opener in Jacksonville on Friday, March 26.

