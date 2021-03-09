K-Wings Announce 2021-22 Home Opener

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the team's Home Opener date and opponent Tuesday for the 2021-22 season.

The K-Wings will host the Toledo Walleye Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center as part of the ECHL's Opening Weekend.

"This is another very positive step forward during a year that has been challenging for the professional sports industry," said K-Wings Governor and Director of Business Operations Toni Will. "I have no doubt that Wings Event Center will be full of great energy and excitement on October 23."

While it is still uncertain whether there will be any crowd restrictions in the months ahead, the team is closely monitoring the COVID-19 developments and is optimistic they'll be allowed to welcome fans back to Wings Event Center safely when hockey returns in October.

Full and Half Season ticket packages are already on sale for the 2021-22 season, and the K-Wings have plans to unveil a special Home Opener package in the coming weeks.

"Having a set date in place for our Home Opener has never felt so exciting," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "This gives our staff an opportunity to build towards having hockey again in front of our amazing fans. I can't wait to hear our fans roar after a big goal!"

More information about Full or Half Season tickets can be found HERE.

The ECHL's regular season officially begins Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 and will run through Sunday, April 17, 2022. The K-Wings will announce a full schedule and promotional details at a later date.

