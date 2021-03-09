Orlando Slides Past Stingrays, 4-1
March 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Casey Johnson (right) vs. the Orlando Solar Bears
(South Carolina Stingrays)
ORLANDO, Fla. - Goaltender Clint Windsor stopped 25 shots to lead the Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3-0) past the South Carolina Stingrays (12-10-6-2) by a final score of 4-1 on Tuesday night at the Amway Center.
Forward Caleb Herbert scored the lone goal for South Carolina in the contest, beating Windsor at 8:43 of the middle period. Stingrays' netminder Alex Dubeau turned aside 20 shots in a losing effort.
Orlando got ahead with two goals in the opening period, beginning with an unassisted tally by Tristin Langan at 8:59. Then at 11:38 of the frame, forward J.J. Piccinich capitalized on a rush into the SC zone and made it 2-0 Solar Bears.
The Rays fought back in the middle frame, out-shooting Orlando 11-8 and getting on the board with Herbert's tally which came with assists from Cole Ully and Matthew Weis. The helpers extended point streaks for both attackers, with Ully registering points in six straight while Weis has points in three consecutive contests.
But South Carolina was unable to get any closer in the third period, posting just two shots on goal in the final 20 minutes. Orlando extended their lead to 3-1 with two minutes remaining on a goal by Tyler Bird and added an empty-net tally from Tad Kozun at 19:42.
Both teams were unsuccessful on the power play, with the Rays holding the Solar Bears to 0-for-3 while they came up short themselves at 0-for-6. South Carolina outshot Orlando 26-24 overall in the game.
The Stingrays will attempt to get back in the win column on Wednesday when they visit the Florida Everblades for a 7:30 p.m. matchup in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena.
South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Casey Johnson (right) vs. the Orlando Solar Bears
