Mavericks Acquire Forward Jared VanWormer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced on Tuesday that forward Jared VanWormer has been traded from the Jacksonville Icemen for future considerations.

VanWormer, a six-foot, 203-pound, 28-year-old forward from Traverse City, Michigan joins the Mavericks after playing in 17 games for the Icemen. In 17 games, he had six points on three goals and three assists.

"We are excited to get a player of Jared's quality and character," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "We feel he will fit instantly into our culture team and atmosphere. He is familiar with KC and the Mountain Division and we are excited to have him returning."

VanWormer previously played for the Mavericks during the 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 seasons after finishing his collegiate career at Ferris State University. In 133 regular season games and seven playoff games for the Mavericks, he tallied 98 points on 46 goals and 52 assists.

