Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Clint Windsor of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 1-7. It is the second consecutive week, and the third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Windsor went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in two appearances against Florida last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 29 shots in a 3-0 win on Friday and made 42 saves in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Windsor is 7-5-0 in 13 appearances with the Solar Bears this season and ranks seventh in the ECHL with a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Windsor has seen action in 51 career ECHL games with Orlando with a record of 26-19-3, five shutouts, a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie,âSaginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.

Runner Up: Alex Sakellaropoulos, Wichita (1-0-1, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Stefanos Lekkas (Fort Wayne), Matt Ginn (Kansas City), Adam Carlson (Rapid City) and Alex Dubeau (South Carolina).

