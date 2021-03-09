Fort Wayne's Smallman Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Spencer Smallman of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 1-7.

Smallman scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in two games against Wheeling last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win on Friday and added a goal and three assists in 5-3 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Carolina, Smallman has posted 12 points (6g-6a) in eight games with the Komets this season, while also skating in one game with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

A native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Smallman has tallied 27 points (9g-18a) in 25 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Greenville and Florida and added 19 points (3g-16a) in 60 career AHL games with Chicago and Charlotte.

Prior to turning pro, Smallman recorded 223 points (86g-137a) in 293 career games with Saint John in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Spencer Smallman, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Aaron Luchuk, Orlando (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Adam Brady (Kansas City), Andrew Sturtz (Rapid City), Coly Ully (South Carolina) and Anthony Beauregard (Wichita).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.