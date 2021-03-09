Cyclones Announce October 30, 2021 Home Opener

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones will host their first home game of the 2021-2022 season at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30 against the Indy Fuel. First Face-Off will once again feature $1 John Morrell hot dogs, Donatos pizza slices, sodas and beer plus the first 5,000 fans will receive a Cyclones calendar. October 30 will mark the first Cyclones game in over a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the end of the 2019-2020 season and resulted in the Cyclones opting out of the 2020-2021 season.

"It is with great excitement we announce the first Cyclones home game in over 19 months," said Cyclones Vice President and General Manager Kristin Ropp. "It was a long drought without pro hockey on the riverfront, but it is finally back! We look forward to icing another winning team and offering the city of Cincinnati a fun, affordable night out. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to Heritage Bank Center."

The Cyclones last played on March 11, 2020 at Toledo's Huntington Center in a game that was one of the first to be played without fans. The last Cyclones home game was a 1-0 victory over Toledo on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in front of 8,025 fans. When the season ended, the Cyclones had nine scheduled games remaining. At the time of suspension, the Cyclones sat atop of the Central Division with 38-17-7-1 record and 84 points and had secured a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"This is exciting news for our team and fans," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "To have a goal and a set date to prepare for will make the time pass quickly. We are more than ready to play in front of our great fans again in October."

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Season ticket packages are available now by calling 513-421-PUCK. For more information on all things Cincinnati Cyclones, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

