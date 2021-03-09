Homestand Continues this Week vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, prepare for a four-game set against Tulsa this week. Below is a list of promotions for the next three home games.

Wednesday, March 10 vs. Tulsa: Kansas Star Casino Buy In Night

Head over to Kansas Star Casino to grab your complimentary upper level ticket voucher that you can redeem at the Thunder office or the box office the night of the game. Fans can upgrade to the lower level, starting at just $8.

Friday, March 12 vs. Tulsa. CARES Night

Help us celebrate the frontline workers who have gone above and beyond selflessly for us on a daily basis. Members of frontline services are invited to come and enjoy a night away. Get a complimentary ticket with a badge and additional tickets for just $10.

Saturday, March 13 vs. Tulsa. T-Dog's Birthday, presented by Sonic Drive-In

T-Dog will be celebrating his 28th birthday with all his mascot friends. Enjoy a game of broomball during the first intermission. The team will also be wearing a special retro-themed jersey that will be auctioned on DASH.

Wiener Dog Nationals, presented by Petland West Wichita

Enter your four-legged friend in our annual Wiener Dog Nationals as they race to earn the title and reign supreme. The winner will receive a prize, courtesy of Petland West Wichita.

Single game tickets are on sale now.

