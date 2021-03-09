Tendeck Returns to Rush from NHL ahead of Weekend

March 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that rookie goaltender Dave Tendeck has returned to the Rush from the Coyotes taxi squad.

Tendeck joined Arizona's taxi squad on February 19th prior to the start of the Rush's seven-game road trip, but didn't see active roster or game time during his stay. Tendeck went to the Coyotes after starting in seven of nine games for the Rush from January 22nd against Utah to February 10th against Tulsa. In that span of games, the 6'1", 180-pound net-minder went 3-4-0-0 with his first two career shutouts, a 2.85 GAA, and a .909 SV%. In total this season, Tendeck holds a 4-8-0-0 record in 13 games with a 2.74 GAA, .913 SV%, and a pair of shutouts. At the time of his departure, Tendeck left the ECHL tied for the league lead in shutouts, a status he still holds in his return to the roster this week.

Prior to turning professional, Tendeck, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia completed a five-year WHL career, all spent with the Vancouver Giants. In his over-age season in 2019-20, Tendeck posted an 18-13-2 record in 35 games with a 2.29 GAA, a .920 SV%, and 3 shutouts. In total with the Giants, he compiled a career record of 72-54-10 in 145 games with a 2.96 GAA, .905 SV%, and 10 shutouts. Tendeck was drafted by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#158) and signed an NHL entry-level contract in the 2020 offseason.

The Rush continue their eight-game homestand, transitioning to a "three-in-three" against the Kansas City Mavericks this upcoming weekend. Puck drop for the series opener on Friday, March 12th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.