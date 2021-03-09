Cook Moves up to the Blades; Neugold Traded to Kansas City

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced they have agreed to terms with forward Max Cook for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Florida also announced defenseman Evan Neugold has been traded to the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL for future considerations.

Cook, 30, has appeared in 13 games for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem, where he potted five goals and had eight assists. Before playing with the Mayhem, the Frankfort, Illinois native previously skated for the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL, where he played under Everblades assistant coach Jesse Kallechy.

Since turning pro in 2014, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward has spent most of his career in the SPHL. In the 2017-18 season, Cook was loaned to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, where he totaled 14 points (4g-10a) in 30 games.

Prior to turning pro, Cook played Division I hockey with the Miami (Ohio) University Redhawks.

Neugold, 28, registered one goal and three assists in 12 games with Florida this season.

The Everblades begin a three-game homestand this week at Hertz Arena. On Wednesday, Mar. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Florida will face the South Carolina Stingrays. This weekend is First Responders Weekend, presented by Cape Coral Firefighters. All first responders will be honored and the Everblades will don specialty first responders' jerseys on both Friday, Mar. 12 and Saturday, Mar. 13 at Hertz Arena. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Florida will face South Carolina on Friday, Mar. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Then, the Blades will take on Orlando on Saturday, Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

