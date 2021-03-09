New York Rangers Assign Forward Jake Elmer to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Tuesday that forward Jake Elmer has been assigned to the team by the New York Rangers (NHL) from the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In a separate transaction, the Icemen have traded forward Jared VanWormer to the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations.

Elmer, 22, recorded 23 points (12g, 11a) in 36 games played with the Maine Mariners (ECHL) last season. The 6-1, 183-pound winger also made two American Hockey League appearances with Hartford last season as well. Elmer logged four points (2g, 2a) in five games with the Wolfpack in the spring of 2019.

Prior to his professional career, Elmer wrapped up an 81-point campaign (39g, 42a) in his final season with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2018-19. Elmer totaled 134 points (64g, 70a) in 204 career WHL games split between Lethbridge, the Kootenay Ice and Regina Pats from 2015-2019. The Calgary, Alberta resident is under contract with the New York Rangers for the 2020-21 season.

The Icemen are back on home ice this Thursday and Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.

