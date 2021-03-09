Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, March 9 at 7 PM

SC Stingrays at Orlando Solar Bears

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Amway Center at 7 PM

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays begin a 3-game road trip Tuesday night in Orlando when they face the Solar Bears for the second time during the 2020-21 season. The Rays are coming off a series victory over Jacksonville last week, winning two of three games at the North Charleston Coliseum. Orlando on the other hand is riding high after completing a 3-game sweep of the Florida Everblades last week at the Amway Center. The Solar Bears have now claimed six wins against the Everblades in 16 meetings this year. South Carolina has earned points from each of their last six road games, as well as seven of their last eight contests overall. The run has vaulted them back into fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a points percentage of 0.552. Orlando is in third place in the standings (0.603) and has secured points in six straight games with a 5-0-1 record. In their last 10 outings, the Solar Bears are 6-2-2. Orlando ranks sixth in the league on the penalty kill, discarding 86.4% of opponents' man-advantages. South Carolina averages the fifth-most shots on goal per game in the ECHL, putting 32.28 chances on the net per outing.

Scouting the Solar Bears: South Carolina has an all-time regular season record of 50-20-5-5 vs. the Solar Bears, with the two teams having faced each other 80 times over the last eight campaigns. Last season, SC secured wins in nine of 12 meetings with a 9-2-1 record. In 11 contests during 2018-19, the Stingrays had the edge with a record of 6-5. The clubs met in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons during 2018 and 2019, with Orlando advancing in both years.

