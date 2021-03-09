Gates Returns to San Diego on Loan

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL off affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Tuesday that the San Diego Gulls have signed Oilers' forward Brent Gates to a professional tryout (PTO).

Gates, 23, Has 11 points (5G, 6A) in 19 games with Tulsa this season, picking up five points in his last five outings. Gates totals 31 points (16G, 15A) in 44 games in his Oilers' career.

Gates - a 2015, third-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks - made his pro debut with the Gulls during the 2018-19 season. The Grand Rapids, MI native has played in 26 games for San Diego in his career, tallying five goals and two assists for seven points.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'2, 198 lbs. forward played at the University of Minnesota, compiling 85 points (42G, 43A) in 148 appearances. Gates captained the Gophers in 2018-19.

The Oilers are back in action tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. The Oilers follow up with Friday and Saturday clashes against the Thunder at the same time and place. The team closes out with a Sunday Family Funday 4:05 p.m. tilt with the Thunder at the BOK Center .

