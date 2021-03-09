ECHL Transactions - March 9
March 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 9, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Anthony Collins, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Max Cook, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Myles Powell, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Fort Wayne:
Add Stelio Mattheos, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Greenville:
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Cameron, F recalled to Utica
Indy:
Add Willie Raskob, D activated from reserve
Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve
Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Lee, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on reserve
Delete Jared VanWormer, F traded to Kansas City [3/8]
Kansas City:
Delete Willie Corrin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Orlando:
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G assigned by Arizona
Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Gordon Defiel, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Cook, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Hershey
Add Zachary Malatesta, D returned from loan to Hershey
Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve
Delete Dan DeSalvo, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Delete Graham Knott, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Tulsa:
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Add Danny Moynihan, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Garrett Johnston, D loaned to Henderson
Delete Yuri Terao, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wheeling:
Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve
Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Delete Hayden Hodgson, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin Fyten, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve
