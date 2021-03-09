ECHL Transactions - March 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 9, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Anthony Collins, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Max Cook, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Myles Powell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Fort Wayne:

Add Stelio Mattheos, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Greenville:

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Cameron, F recalled to Utica

Indy:

Add Willie Raskob, D activated from reserve

Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve

Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Lee, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on reserve

Delete Jared VanWormer, F traded to Kansas City [3/8]

Kansas City:

Delete Willie Corrin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Orlando:

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G assigned by Arizona

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Gordon Defiel, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Cook, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Hershey

Add Zachary Malatesta, D returned from loan to Hershey

Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve

Delete Dan DeSalvo, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Delete Graham Knott, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Tulsa:

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Add Danny Moynihan, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Garrett Johnston, D loaned to Henderson

Delete Yuri Terao, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wheeling:

Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve

Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Hodgson, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin Fyten, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve

