Clint Windsor Earns Second Consecutive Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Selection

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 1-7. It is the third time in his career that Windsor has claimed the weekly honor, and the second consecutive week after also receiving the distinction for the week of Feb. 22-28.

Windsor went 2-0-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in two appearances against Florida last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 29 shots he faced in a 3-0 win on Friday for his first shutout of the season and set a personal season-high with 42 saves in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder is 7-5-0 in 13 appearances with the Solar Bears this season with a 2.56 goals-against average, a save percentage of .917 and one shutout.

Under contract to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Windsor began his North American professional career with the Solar Bears during the 2018-19 season. In 51 career appearances with the club, he owns a 26-19-3 record with a 2.48 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and five shutouts.

Prior to turning pro, the Hamilton, Ontario native appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie,âSaginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.

