Christian Heimall Promoted to General Manager of High Point Rockers

March 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers announced today that Assistant General Manager Christian Heimall has been promoted to the position of General Manager effective immediately. Heimall, who is the longest tenured member of the team's front office, will be entering his third year with the Rockers in 2021.

"I'm very honored and humbled to be named General Manager of this organization," said Heimall, 31. "High Point has become home to my fiancé and I and we are both very excited to watch this team and city grow in the coming years. I want to thank Coy O. Williard, Jr. and the rest of our Board of Directors as well as our Team President, Pete Fisch, for entrusting me with this role and I look forward to working with them for many more years."

Originally hired in August of 2018 as the team's Assistant General Manager, Heimall spearheaded the hiring of staff, sales, fan experience, and baseball operations for the Rockers inaugural season in 2019. During that time, he also led the promotional and marketing efforts for the club, including developing theme nights and giveaways. As a result, the Rockers earned multiple awards in 2019 including best Family Entertainment in the Triad from the High Point Enterprise and Best Sports Team in the Triad from Yes!Weekly.

"Christian has been an integral part of the Rockers since the beginning of the franchise and much of our success is due in part to his hard work," said Fisch. "His baseball expertise and leadership will continue to help the Rockers prosper for years to come."

Heimall, a graduate of Hofstra University, earned his Master's at Manhattan College before becoming a broadcaster with the Rockland Boulders of the independent baseball Can-Am League in 2013. He was elevated to public relations director the following year and promoted the Boulders' 2014 championship team. Heimall added duties as promotions director in 2015 as the Boulders set franchise records for single-game, season average and total attendance in both 2015 and 2016. Heimall moved on to work for the Quad Cities River Bandits, an affiliate of the Houston Astros, in 2017 and helped the club to the Midwest League Championship.

While many of his daily duties will remain the same as general manager of the Rockers, Heimall will also take on a larger role with regards to community outreach, including the development and execution of all fundraising initiatives, as well as the growth of the Rockers youth baseball program, started in 2020 in conjunction with Meet-A-Prospect.

In addition to his role with the Rockers, Heimall is a member of the Guilford Merchant Association's (GMA) RISERS, a group of young professionals in Guilford County, and serves on multiple committees dedicated to the growth and development of downtown High Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 5, 2021

Christian Heimall Promoted to General Manager of High Point Rockers - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.