Danbury Hat Tricks Opt out of 2021 Season: An Open Letter

March 2, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Dear Danbury Hat Tricks fans,

A few weeks ago, we promised an update on the state of our FPHL season with the hope that come March 1st, state and local health regulations would allow us a certain number of fans in the building. That date has arrived, and unfortunately, that number is not feasible.

It's with a heavy heart that we must officially bow out of the 2021 FPHL season.

This decision is made with a goal in mind. We have long-term aspirations in this league and in this city. Our ownership group and management staff are continuously working to make Danbury Arena a destination venue for sports and family entertainment. Our hockey operations corps want to build a perennial winner. To best accommodate the long-term vision of the team and the Arena, we must take a step back and weather the last of what this pandemic may throw at us.

We as a city can fully rally around the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks of the NAHL and NA3HL, who will be playing home games in front of limited capacity crowds starting this week. These teams feature future NCAA players and NHL Draft prospects from around the world (we've had two players join Division-I teams already with nine others committed). They play a fast-paced, hard-nosed game that Danbury fans will love. You can follow them @JrHatTricksNAHL and @DanburyNA3HL.

We will also continue to generate online content via our social media outlets and Youtube channel that our fans can interact with.

The FPHL Hat Tricks WILL return in October for the 2021-22 season. We have worked an agreement with the league commissioner's office to retain the rights of our 2020-21 signees. We will be back, and we will bring the Commissioner's Cup to Danbury where it belongs.

We know this city would expect nothing less.

Sincerely,

The Danbury Hat Tricks

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2021

Danbury Hat Tricks Opt out of 2021 Season: An Open Letter - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.