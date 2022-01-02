Landers Foiled by Fuel, 4-1

Indianapolis, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders continued a five-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Indy Fuel Sunday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Jake Smith scored for Iowa at 1:20 of the third, his first ECHL tally, but Indy's Seamus Malone extended the lead with 3:39 left in the third to ice the game and make it 3-1, then potted the empty netter.

The Heartlanders have played two straight games on the road and Iowa visits Rapid City next weekend.

Corbin Kaczperski stopped 31 shots in defeat. He has allowed five goals in his first three Landers appearances. Kaczperski made 10 saves in the first and 13 in the second. His best denial came on a stretching denial halfway through the first on Darien Craighead; Kaczperski went full extension, reached his glove out and flashed the leather at the right doorstep to shut down an odd-man rush and cross-crease chance.

Mitch Gillam blocked 19 shots to earn his third win of the campaign.

The Heartlanders visit Rapid City for three games next week, starting Fri., Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. All Heartlanders games can be streamed through iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive and on Flohockey.tv.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, January 14th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: Hockey is for Everyone Night

Wednesday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Sports Career Fair / College Night

Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

