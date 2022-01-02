Bajkov Scores First Goal Since November 10 in 5-3 Loss to Worcester

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, lost, 5-3, to the Worcester Railers Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 15 saves on 19 shots, while Brody Claeys stopped 39 of 42 shots.

Trevor Gooch opened the scoring on the power play midway through the opening period. Patrick McNally's shot from the point found its way into Claeys' glove but trickled out on the doorstep. Gooch cleaned up the trash and shoved it home for the 1-0 lead.

Patrick McNally added to the Royals' lead with his fourth goal of the season from the deep slot in the second period. The Railers, who had recorded five shots throughout the first half of regulation, came back in strength with two goals in the final 6:30 of the period. Bobby Butler scored with a backdoor one-timer before Ross Olsson made it 2-2 with a shot through traffic after a faceoff win.

After Patrick Bajkov scored to help the Royals retake the lead with his first goal since Nov. 10, 2021 early in the third period, the Railers scored three unanswered goals, including an empty net goal, to hand the Royals their first regulation loss of the season when they scored first, 5-3.

The Royals are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. at the Wheeling Nailers. They will return home Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. against the Railers.

