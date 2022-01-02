Battle in Worcester Opens the New Year at 3:05 p.m.

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. This is the 2nd of 12 meeting between the two teams this season.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave made his professional debut on Friday, Dec. 31 and shutout the Railers behind 14 saves, 2-0. The Royals and Railers were deadlocked at 0-0 until Patrick McNally opened the scoring in the third period. Thomas Ebbing added an insurance goal.

Reading is on a six-game win streak against the Railers that started with a 5-1 victory on Jan. 31, 2020. The Royals have recorded at least one point in each of their last eight games against Worcester.

Reading currently sits fifth in the North Division with an 10-6-4-1 record for 25 points. Worcester sits last in both the North Division and the league with 17 points through 22 games. It holds an 8-13-0-1 record.

Garrett McFadden, 24 years old, was signed to a standard player contract on Jan. 1. McFadden is an OHL Champion, winning with the Guelph Storm in 2014. The defenseman scored 32 goals and 115 assists (147 points) in 292 OHL games between 2013 and 2018. After playing four games for Laval in the AHL in 2018, he attended Acadia University and has been there since then.

The Royals signed emergency backup goaltender Joe Young Sunday to backup Cote-Cazenave. Young has played 24 games for Elmira in the FPHL, going 16-2-0 with a .928 save percentage.

Jacob Pritchard returned after two games with Rochester in the AHL.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

