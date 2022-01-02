Americans Score Late, Beat Idaho 3-2

Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans reacts after a goal against the Idaho Steelheads

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), won their third straight game defeating the Idaho Steelheads on New Years Day by a score of 3-2.

Chad Butcher scored the game-winning goal, his first of the season with 1:27 left in regulation to give the Americans their first lead of the game. Butcher took a pass from Branden Troock and beat Idaho goalie Jake Kupsky on the Americans 20th shot of the game.

"It was a great feeling to see that puck go in the net," said Americans forward Chad Butcher, on the Americans postgame show. "We never gave up tonight. Hayden (Lavigne) made some big saves for us down the stretch. We earned this win. Now we need to get some rest and get right back at it tomorrow afternoon."

The Americans penalty kill, led by goalie Hayden Lavigne, was the biggest part of the Americans game on Saturday night. Idaho went just 1-for7 with the man advantage. Lavigne stopped 35-of-37 shots to get the win. He was voted the number one star of the game.

Spencer Asuchak scored for the second game in a row, while forward Branden Troock scored for the third straight game. He has five goals in his last three outings.

