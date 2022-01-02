ECHL Transactions - January 2

January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 2, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Matias Cleland, D

Florida:

Nolan Sheeran, F

Newfoundland:

Nick Pastorious, F

Evan Neugold, D

Worcester:

Matt Gaudreau, F

Robert Burns, F

Connor Leen, F

Justin Selman, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F recalled by Utica

Delete Patrick Grasso, F recalled by Utica

Delete Samuel Laberge, F recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Delete Brett Van Os, F traded to Rapid City

Florida:

Add Caleb Cameron, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/1]

Idaho:

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Matt Jurusik, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Delete Matt Jurusik, G recalled by Texas

Delete Will Merchant, F loaned to Texas

Delete Evan Wardley, D loaned to Texas

Indy:

Add Brycen Martin, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)

Iowa:

Add Michael Johnstone, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Alex Brooks, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Davies, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Newfoundland:

Add Brett Epp, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL) [1/1]

Delete Evan Cormier, G loaned to Manitoba [1/1]

Norfolk:

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Delete John Griffith, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Hayden Stewart, G added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Callum Fryer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Lukas Parik, G recalled by Ontario

Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson

Delete Justin Duncan, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Jacob Pritchard, F returned from loan to Rochester

Add Joe Young, G added as EBUG

Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matt Madore, G added as EBUG

Add Nigel Slade, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Patrick Kramer, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Rodriguez, G released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Soper, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Brandon Cutler, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Brady Devries, G added as EBUG

Delete Hayden Stewart, G traded to Rapid City

Worcester:

Add Bobby Butler, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Austin Block, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Liam Coughlin, F returned from loan to Bridgeport

Add Ross Olsson, F returned from loan to Bridgeport

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brennan Feasey, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/1]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.