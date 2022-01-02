ECHL Transactions - January 2
January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 2, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Matias Cleland, D
Florida:
Nolan Sheeran, F
Newfoundland:
Nick Pastorious, F
Evan Neugold, D
Worcester:
Matt Gaudreau, F
Robert Burns, F
Connor Leen, F
Justin Selman, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F recalled by Utica
Delete Patrick Grasso, F recalled by Utica
Delete Samuel Laberge, F recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Delete Brett Van Os, F traded to Rapid City
Florida:
Add Caleb Cameron, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/1]
Idaho:
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Matt Jurusik, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Delete Matt Jurusik, G recalled by Texas
Delete Will Merchant, F loaned to Texas
Delete Evan Wardley, D loaned to Texas
Indy:
Add Brycen Martin, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)
Iowa:
Add Michael Johnstone, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Alex Brooks, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michael Davies, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Newfoundland:
Add Brett Epp, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL) [1/1]
Delete Evan Cormier, G loaned to Manitoba [1/1]
Norfolk:
Delete Marly Quince, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Delete John Griffith, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Hayden Stewart, G added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Callum Fryer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Lukas Parik, G recalled by Ontario
Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson
Delete Justin Duncan, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Jacob Pritchard, F returned from loan to Rochester
Add Joe Young, G added as EBUG
Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matt Madore, G added as EBUG
Add Nigel Slade, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Patrick Kramer, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Rodriguez, G released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Soper, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Brandon Cutler, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Brady Devries, G added as EBUG
Delete Hayden Stewart, G traded to Rapid City
Worcester:
Add Bobby Butler, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Austin Block, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Liam Coughlin, F returned from loan to Bridgeport
Add Ross Olsson, F returned from loan to Bridgeport
Add Myles McGurty, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brennan Feasey, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/1]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022
- Oilers Can't Spring Comeback against Kalamazoo - Tulsa Oilers
- Bajkov Scores First Goal Since November 10 in 5-3 Loss to Worcester - Reading Royals
- Landers Foiled by Fuel, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Parik, Wichers to AHL, Rush Add Three - Rapid City Rush
- Aksiantsiuk, Jurusik, Merchant, Wardley Called to AHL Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Schedule Update: Postponement of Home Games - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Nigel Slade - South Carolina Stingrays
- Battle in Worcester Opens the New Year at 3:05 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Glads Look to Finish Weekend on High Note - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Lose to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sunday's Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières Game Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Gunning for Sweep of the Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- Watts Scores Late to Force OT; Mavs Win, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Start 2022 on Winning Note - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop High-Scoring Game to Utah, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Score Late, Beat Idaho 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Shorthanded Admirals Pull off Comeback, Beat Nailers 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits Fall Short in Loss to Orlando on New Year's Day - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.