Glads Look to Finish Weekend on High Note

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (12-13-2-1) finish up a three-game weekend series against the Florida Everblades (16-8-2-3) this afternoon at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Today will be the seventh meeting of the season between the two sides, with the Blades leading the season series with four wins.

Scouting the Everblades

Florida is one of five ECHL teams that ranks in the top-10 in both goals-for and goals-against. The Blades enter tonight having won eight of their last 10 contests, including four wins over the Glads. Blake Winiecki is the top gun for Florida and is tied for second in the league with 34 points (14G-20A). Joe Pendenza ranks second on the Everblades' roster and is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 28 points (11G-17A). Cam Johnson and Parker Gahagen man the Florida crease after Devin Cooley and Tomas Vomacka were both recalled. Johnson has played the most in net for the Blades this season and owns a 6-3-1-0 record, including a 27-save win last night over Atlanta.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators fell to the Everblades 6-2 last night at home. Atlanta kept the game in reach with shorthanded goals from both Cody Sylvester and Mike Pelech, but Florida pulled away with three unanswered scores. Eight different Everblades tabbed multiple points.

Pelech Named ECHL Player of the Week

Forward Mike Pelech was named the ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 20-26. In two road games against Orlando and Jacksonville, Pelech put up three goals and one assist as the Gladiators picked up three of four possible points. The veteran presented a marquee performance on Dec. 21 in Orlando with a pair of goals and an assist. Pelech has caught fire since Dec. 10 with 13 points (5G-8A) in his last 10 games. The Toronto, Ontario native picked up his 600th professional point with a goal on Dec. 22 against Jacksonville. He also has 596 ECHL points (188G-408A) points for his career and would be the eighth player in league history to hit the 600-point plateau.

Shorthanded Special

The Gladiators have the second-most shorthanded goals in the league with nine on the season, including two last night against Florida. Cody Sylvester leads the ECHL with seven shorthanded points (3G-4A).

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 3:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Florida Everblades

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

