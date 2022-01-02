Oilers Can't Spring Comeback against Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Oilers fell to Kalamazoo 4-1 to Kalamazoo on Sunday afternoon at the Wings Event Center.

Erik Bradford opened the scoring on the first shot of the game, giving Kalamazoo an early lead just 1:25 in. Zach Jordan scored 8:59 into the frame, slicing a shot against the grain and beating Ryan Ruck to give Kalamazoo a 2-0 lead. Bradford closed out the period with his second of the game, depositing a turnover with just 1:34 left in the frame to give the Wings a three-goal lead headed into the break.

Mike McKee blasted a shot from inside the blue line 32 seconds into the middle frame, giving the defenseman two goals in his last three outings, bringing the score 3-1 in Kalamazoo's favor.

Logan Lambdin restored Kalamazoo's lead to three with 6:19 remaining in the game, banking a puck off a body in front, setting the final score 4-1 in favor of the Wings.

The Oilers' road trip continues in Allen on Friday, Jan. 7 at the Allen Event Center at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa is back at the BOK Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, facing off against Allen on Autism Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers will wear special Autism Awareness jerseys, presented by Safelite Autoglass, which will be auctioned off after the game in the River Spirit Lounge, benefiting Autism Oklahoma.

