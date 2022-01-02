Americans Sweep Idaho

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), completed the three-game sweep of the Idaho Steelheads with a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon in Allen.

Kris Myllari's third goal of the season in the final frame put the Americans ahead for good as he fired a shot from the left circle beating Idaho goalie Colton Point. The Americans would add an empty-net goal late to secure the win.

"It felt good to see that puck go in the net," said Kris Myllari. "Whatever it takes to get it done. That's four wins in five nights for us. We'll take it."

All three of Myllari's goals this season have been game-winning goals.

Spencer Asuchak had two helpers on Sunday assisting on both Chad Costello and Gavin Gould's goals. He extended his point streak to three games.

"We kept battling back all weekend," said Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Both goaltenders gave us a chance to win, and we scored some timely goals late in the game to pull it off."

The Americans outshot Idaho 15-5 in the final period. The Americans went o-for-2 with the man advantage. Idaho was 1-for-4.

With the victory, the Americans won their third straight home game, a season high. The Americans have also won four straight games against Idaho and have picked up points in five of the six games this season.

The Americans return to action on Tuesday night in Kansas City.

