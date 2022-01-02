Americans Sweep Idaho
January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), completed the three-game sweep of the Idaho Steelheads with a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon in Allen.
Kris Myllari's third goal of the season in the final frame put the Americans ahead for good as he fired a shot from the left circle beating Idaho goalie Colton Point. The Americans would add an empty-net goal late to secure the win.
"It felt good to see that puck go in the net," said Kris Myllari. "Whatever it takes to get it done. That's four wins in five nights for us. We'll take it."
All three of Myllari's goals this season have been game-winning goals.
Spencer Asuchak had two helpers on Sunday assisting on both Chad Costello and Gavin Gould's goals. He extended his point streak to three games.
"We kept battling back all weekend," said Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Both goaltenders gave us a chance to win, and we scored some timely goals late in the game to pull it off."
The Americans outshot Idaho 15-5 in the final period. The Americans went o-for-2 with the man advantage. Idaho was 1-for-4.
With the victory, the Americans won their third straight home game, a season high. The Americans have also won four straight games against Idaho and have picked up points in five of the six games this season.
The Americans return to action on Tuesday night in Kansas City.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022
- Americans Sweep Idaho - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Open 2022 with Scoring Onslaught - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Fall in Weekend Finale, 5-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Bobby Butler Helps Lift Railers to 5-3 Victory over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Surrender Three in Loss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Fall 3-2 in Overtime at Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Two-Goal Night from Malone Hands Indy a 4-1 Win - Indy Fuel
- Nesbitt Nets Game-Winner in Overtime - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Can't Spring Comeback against Kalamazoo - Tulsa Oilers
- Bajkov Scores First Goal Since November 10 in 5-3 Loss to Worcester - Reading Royals
- Landers Foiled by Fuel, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Parik, Wichers to AHL, Rush Add Three - Rapid City Rush
- Aksiantsiuk, Jurusik, Merchant, Wardley Called to AHL Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Schedule Update: Postponement of Home Games - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Nigel Slade - South Carolina Stingrays
- Battle in Worcester Opens the New Year at 3:05 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Glads Look to Finish Weekend on High Note - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Lose to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sunday's Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières Game Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Gunning for Sweep of the Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- Watts Scores Late to Force OT; Mavs Win, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Start 2022 on Winning Note - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop High-Scoring Game to Utah, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Score Late, Beat Idaho 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Shorthanded Admirals Pull off Comeback, Beat Nailers 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits Fall Short in Loss to Orlando on New Year's Day - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.