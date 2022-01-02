Stingrays Sign Forward Nigel Slade

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Nigel Slade from the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL ahead of Sunday's game.

Slade, 27, earns his first call to the ECHL in his second season of professional hockey after beginning this season with Macon of the SPHL, posting six assists in 21 games played. The native of St. Catharines, ONT. began his career in the Federal Professional Hockey League, suiting up in 23 games for the Carolina Thunderbirds and Danville Dashers during the 2019-20 season where he recorded 16 points (three goals, 13 assists). The 6-foot, 185-pound forward earned his first look in the SPHL the same season, posting one assist in 13 games for the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Prior to turning pro, Slade played four years of collegiate hockey at Manhattanville University for the Valliants where he helped the team to a 2019 UCHC Championship. In 93 games with Manhattanville, Slade posted 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) from 2015-19.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign today at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m. Help make good on that New Year's Resolution during our first home game of 2022, Health and Wellness Night presented by Blinktbi and Ethos Athletic Club.

