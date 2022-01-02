Watts Scores Late to Force OT; Mavs Win, 4-3

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened up 2022 on Saturday night against Kansas City, losing in overtime by a 4-3 final at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Brayden Watts and Billy Exell lead the way for the Thunder with two points each while Jake Theut stopped a season-high 59 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Wichita jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second. Brendan van Riemsdyk made it 1-0 at 2:08 as he tipped home a shot from Exell near the front of the net for his third of the season. Just 28 seconds later, Michal Stinil put home a rebound off a shot from Watts. The goal had to be reviewed but was a good goal and made it 2-0.

At 6:38, Nick Pastujov fired a wrist shot from the slot and beat Theut to cut the lead to 2-1. Kansas City outshot the Thunder 23-15 in the second period.

The Mavericks tied the game during a two-man advantage in the third. Marcus Crawford hammered a shot from the deep slot past Theut for his fourth of the season.

At 18:11, Lane Scheidl gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead as he found a rebound near the left post and slid it past Theut.

With 30 seconds left, Bryan Lemos fired a shot into the stands and gave the Thunder a power play chance. Brayden Watts put home his seventh of the year at 19:31 and tied the game.

In overtime, Crawford tallied his second of the contest at 2:29 to give the Mavericks a 4-3 win. He caught a pass from Ben Johnson, switched on the right wall and fired a shot past Theut for the victory.

With the loss, the Thunder's winless skid hits 13. Watts extended his point-streak to six games with a goal and an assist. Carter Johnson added an assist, giving him points in his last six games. Stinil has points in three-straight. Exell has three points in his last two games.

Wichita heads back on the road for the next three against Kansas City starting on January 7.

