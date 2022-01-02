Everblades Gunning for Sweep of the Gladiators

January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla - Winners of seven straight road games, the Florida Everblades (16-8-2-3) have a three-game sweep of the host Atlanta Gladiators in their sights. The Blades rolled a to a 6-2 victory on Saturday night to claim their second win in Gas South Arena in as many nights. All that stands in the Everblades' way of a three-game sweep is Sunday's series finale. The matinee will get started at 3:00 pm.

THE OPPONENT: Following Friday's 2-0 loss and Saturday's 6-2 setback to the Everblades, the Atlanta Gladiators bring a 12-13-2-1 record into Sunday's series finale, good for fourth place in the ECHL's South Division. Cody Sylvester, who picked up a goal and an assist on Saturday leads all Atlanta skaters with 24 points (12 G, 12 A).

THE SERIES: In six games against the Gladiators this season, Florida holds a 4-1-1-0 advantage, including wins in four of the last five games. All-time, Florida holds a decisive 108-56-15 (.645) edge in 179 meetings between the rivals.

LAST TIME OUT: The Everblades clinched the three-game set in Duluth, Ga. with a second straight win over the Gladiators, taking a 6-2 decision Saturday night. Alex Aleardi led the way with two goals and an assist. John McCarron, Jordan Sambrook, Levko Koper and Chris McKay each lit the lamp for the Everblades. Recording two assists apiece were Ben Masella, Jake Jaremko, Joe Pendenza and Blake Winiecki. Other helpers went to McCarron, Koper, Aleardi and McKay. Cam Johnson (6-3-1-0) racked up 27 saves to earn his team-best sixth win of the year, while also running his road unbeaten streak to six games (5-0-1-0).

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR THE BENCH BOSS: One night removed from earning his 500th win as a head coach, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph reached another major milestone, as he earned his 250th win behind the Blades' bench. Ralph is now 250-90-36 (.713) in his sixth season guiding the good guys from Estero. In his 12th season as a head coach, Ralph sports a 501-208-67 (.689) career record as a head coach, a 453-188-63 (.688) mark in the pro ranks, and a 382-154-56 (.693) ledger in the ECHL.

ROAD WARRIORS ROLL AGAIN: Saturday's 6-2 win at Atlanta continued a season-long stretch of outstanding road play. The Everblades have collected an ECHL-best 27 points on the road, posting an impressive 12-0-2-1 record in 15 games away from Hertz Arena. The Blades are the only team in the league to secure double-digit road victories and join Newfoundland (9-0-1-0), idle until January 7, as the only two ECHL clubs yet to suffer a regulation setback.

BLADES AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS: Blake Winiecki returned to the lineup on Saturday and picked up two assists. He continues to rank towards the top of the ECHL offensive leaders, as his 34 points ranks tied for second in the loop, while his 14 goals are tied for fifth place. Alex Aleardi's 15 goals ranks fourth, while his 27 points are tied for 11th. Joe Pendenza is tied for fifth with 28 points, while John McCarron is tied for 11th as well with 37 points and his plus-18 rating is tied for third. Cam Johnson ranks fifth among ECHL goaltenders with a 2.11 GAA. Among ECHL rookies, Jake Jaremko is in seventh place with 21 points, while he is tied for first among ECHL newcomers with seven power-play assists and nine power-play points.

McCARRON KEEPS UP THE CLIMB: With a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win, Everblade Captain John McCarron keeps the odometer rolling along. McCarron's first period goal moved him into a tie for second-place all-time with his 133rd regular-season goal in an Everblades sweater. Just six days ago. McCarron potted his 150th Everblade goal, including playoffs, to grab a share of second place in that category. With 357 career points in an Everblades sweater, including playoffs, McCarron is now just eight points shy of Reggie Berg's franchise record of 365. In regular-season games, McCarron's 311 career points ranks second, eight points short of the franchise mark (319, Reggie Berg). In the goal and assist departments, with 133 regular-season goals and 178 regular-season assists, McCarron is 12 goals away from first place all-time in regular-season goals (Reggie Berg, 145). Additionally, with 151 career goals in all games including playoffs, McCarron is now in second place all-time in that category and just 13 markers shy of the all-time mark (Reggie Berg, 164).

BLADES HEAD HOME: Following the weekend series against the Gladiators, the Everblades return to Hertz Arena for their first look at the South Carolina Stingrays this season. Games are slated for Friday, January 7 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, January 8 at 7:00 pm.

During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two tasty mushroom and swiss burgers for just $39! To purchase tickets, visit HERE. Also, enjoy Faith and Family Night with the Blades including a post-game slapshot contest for all groups!

In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by Chris Bepko, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages! Saturday night is also Canadian Night presented by TD Bank. Enjoy Canadian themed items all throughout the night!

WHO: Everblades vs. Atlanta Gladiators

WHERE: Gas South Arena (Duluth, Ga.)

WHEN: Sunday, January 3 at 3:00 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.