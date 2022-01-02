Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 4:05 PM

January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Jackson Leppard of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans) Jackson Leppard of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Idaho Steelheads today in the final game of three this weekend between the two clubs. The Americans won the first two games of the series taking last night's game 3-2. Allen will hit the road for Kansas City on Tuesday night for a matchup against the Mavericks.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 3:30 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 4:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, January 7, 7:05 pm against Tulsa. TICKETS

New Year's Night: The Allen Americans won their third straight game, knocking off the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night 3-2, to go two games over 500 for the first time this season (11-9-3-0). The Americans scored the go-ahead goal with 1:27 left in the final period when Branden Troock found Chad Butcher for the eventual game winning goal.

Big First: For the first time this season, the Americans have won back-to-back games at CUTX Arena. The Americans improved to 4-5-2 on home ice winning the first two games of the Idaho series.

Asuchak Scores Again: After going seven straight games without a goal, Spencer Asuchak now has goals in back-to-back games. Asuchak's power play goal in the first period on Saturday night was his eighth goal of the year. He's tied with Branden Troock for second overall on the team.

Troock On Fire: Americans forward Branden Troock has five goals in his last three games. He scored his eighth of the season on Saturday night. He's tied for second overall on the team in points with 21. He has seven points over his last three games (5 goals and 2 assists). He has 13 points over his last six games.

Comparing Allen and Idaho:

Allen Americans:

Home: 4-5-2

Away: 7-4-1

Overall: 11-9-3

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (9) Chad Costello

Assists: (16) Chad Costello

Points: (25) Chad Costello

+/-: (+6) Branden Troock

PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 11-4-0-0

Away: 5-6-0-1

Overall: 16-10-0-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (11) AJ White

Assists: (16) AJ White

Points: (27) AJ White

+/-: (+15) Casey Johnson

PIM: (38) Colby McAuley

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.