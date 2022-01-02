ECHL Announces Fines
January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines.
Orlando Valleau fined
Orlando's Nolan Valleau has been fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #362, Orlando at Greenville, on Jan. 1.
Valleau is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 9:20 of the second period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Norfolk's Leonard fined
Norfolk's Steven Leonard has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #366, Norfolk at Wheeling, on Jan. 1.
Leonard was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 16:59 of the first period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022
- Oilers Can't Spring Comeback against Kalamazoo - Tulsa Oilers
- Bajkov Scores First Goal Since November 10 in 5-3 Loss to Worcester - Reading Royals
- Landers Foiled by Fuel, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Parik, Wichers to AHL, Rush Add Three - Rapid City Rush
- Aksiantsiuk, Jurusik, Merchant, Wardley Called to AHL Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Schedule Update: Postponement of Home Games - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Nigel Slade - South Carolina Stingrays
- Battle in Worcester Opens the New Year at 3:05 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Glads Look to Finish Weekend on High Note - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Lose to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sunday's Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières Game Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Gunning for Sweep of the Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- Watts Scores Late to Force OT; Mavs Win, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Start 2022 on Winning Note - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop High-Scoring Game to Utah, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Score Late, Beat Idaho 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Shorthanded Admirals Pull off Comeback, Beat Nailers 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits Fall Short in Loss to Orlando on New Year's Day - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.