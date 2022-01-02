ECHL Announces Fines

January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines.

Orlando Valleau fined

Orlando's Nolan Valleau has been fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #362, Orlando at Greenville, on Jan. 1.

Valleau is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 9:20 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Norfolk's Leonard fined

Norfolk's Steven Leonard has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #366, Norfolk at Wheeling, on Jan. 1.

Leonard was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 16:59 of the first period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.