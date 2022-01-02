Steelheads Fall in Weekend Finale, 5-3

ALLEN, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads (16-11-1) were not able to close out the contest in a 5-3 loss to the Allen Americans (12-9-3) on Sunday evening from Allen Event Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads netted their fifth-straight game with the opening tally late in the first period thanks to forward Zack Andrusiak (17:01 1st) on a rebound to take the 1-0 lead. Andrusiak (PP, 6:07 2nd) added his second tally on a breakaway through the middle to double the advantage before the Americans struck with two goals in three minutes for a 2-2 game. Steelheads forward Luc Brown (12:14 2nd) cashed in on a rebound off the left post for the slight edge, 3-2, heading into the third period. An early tally for the Americans plus an odd bounce that found the net and an empty net tally sealed off the 5-3 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. ALN - Kris Myllari (game-winner)

2. ALN - Chad Costello (goal, assist)

3. IDH - Zack Andrusiak (two goals)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zack Andrusiak - opening two goals of the game

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Zack Andrusiak: Andrusiak came out of the gates hot, netting two goals to start off the contest for his first multi-goal game of the season. Andrusiak now owns eight goals and is tied for fourth in goals scored.

- A.J. White: White is now officially on a five-game point streak (3-6-9) with his assist in the second period, taking in three multi-point games in the process and increasing his scoring lead to 28 points (11-17-28).

- Luc Brown: Brown extends his strong form again with another goal, making it a three-game point streak with four points (2-2-4). He sits tied for second in scoring at 21 points (10-11-21).

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads were held away from earning a point for the first time this season in a full weekend series but have continued to pick up power play strikes in the process. The Steelheads scored on the power play in three-straight games on the weekend, going 3-for-13 (23.1 percent) over the weekend set and now owns goals in all six games against the Americans on the man-advantage. However, it was the first time the Steelheads held the Americans off on the power play and were not able to come up with the win.

ATTENDANCE: 2,352

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads return home on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. to open a six-game stretch against the Utah Grizzlies. Tickets are limited but available at idahosteelheads.com or by calling 208-331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.tv.

