Grizzlies Start 2022 on Winning Note

Rapid City, South Dakota - Mason Mannek had 2 goals and 1 assist and Tyler Penner had 3 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-4 win over the Rapid City Rush on New Year's Day at The Monument. Utah went 2-2 in the 4 game series at Rapid City.

Rapid City led 2-0 after first period power play goals from Max Coatta and Gabriel Chabot. Rush outshot Utah 18 to 12 in the first period and 38 to 36 for the game.

Mason Mannek got on the board as he redirected a Luke Martin shot 4:32 into the second period. Andrew Nielsen tied the game 11:09 into the 2nd. Ben Tardif gave Utah a lead 12:29 in. Rush forward Calder Brooks tied the game 14:29 in. Zac Robbins 3rd of the year gave Utah a 4-3 lead 16:19 into the second. Utah's 4 goals in the second period continues their trend with strong performances in the middle frame as they have outscored opponents 43 to 25 in the second periods this season.

Mannek scored his 2nd of the game on a Ben Tardif pass 2:50 into the third. Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist as he now has 7 multiple point games in the last 12 played. Gehrett Sargis scored on a Tyler Penner pass 7 minutes into the third. Sargis had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah, who is in first place with 39 standings points and a .650 winning percentage. Rush forward Jake Wahlin finished the scoring with 2:40 left on a nice backhand goal for his 5th of the season.

Luke Martin had 2 assists and Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 helper as both players were reassigned to Utah earlier in the day from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Cole Kehler saved 34 of 38 in net for Utah as he picked up his first win in a Grizzlies uniform. He won 1 game for Rapid City and 2 games for Cincinnati earlier this season. He's the 6th different Grizzlies goaltender to win a game this season.

The Grizzlies road trip continues with a 3 game series at Idaho on January 5, 7-8. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. Next homestand for the Grizz is on January 14-15, 17 vs Idaho and January 21-23 vs Allen. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Mason Mannek (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Tyler Penner (Utah) - 3 assists.

3. Ben Tardif (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

