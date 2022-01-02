Schedule Update: Postponement of Home Games

January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The ECHL along with the Newfoundland Growlers Hockey Club announced today that Growlers home games scheduled for January 7th, 8th, and 9th versus the Trois-Rivières Lions have been postponed due to league Health and Safety Protocols.

Rescheduled dates have not yet been determined.

All tickets purchased for these games will remain valid for the yet-to-be-announced rescheduled dates. For fans who have purchased our "holiday 2 tickets 2 t-shirts" packages, ticket voucher redemption will be extended to include the rescheduling of these postponed games and the remainder of the regular season. Further updates will be provided should circumstances change.

As always, the entire Growlers organization appreciates the continued support of our fans, sponsors, and community partners as we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information contact our ticketing team at tickets@nlgrowlers.com or follow us on social media(@nlgrowlers).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.