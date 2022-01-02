Schedule Update: Postponement of Home Games
January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The ECHL along with the Newfoundland Growlers Hockey Club announced today that Growlers home games scheduled for January 7th, 8th, and 9th versus the Trois-Rivières Lions have been postponed due to league Health and Safety Protocols.
Rescheduled dates have not yet been determined.
All tickets purchased for these games will remain valid for the yet-to-be-announced rescheduled dates. For fans who have purchased our "holiday 2 tickets 2 t-shirts" packages, ticket voucher redemption will be extended to include the rescheduling of these postponed games and the remainder of the regular season. Further updates will be provided should circumstances change.
As always, the entire Growlers organization appreciates the continued support of our fans, sponsors, and community partners as we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information contact our ticketing team at tickets@nlgrowlers.com or follow us on social media(@nlgrowlers).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022
- Oilers Can't Spring Comeback against Kalamazoo - Tulsa Oilers
- Bajkov Scores First Goal Since November 10 in 5-3 Loss to Worcester - Reading Royals
- Landers Foiled by Fuel, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Parik, Wichers to AHL, Rush Add Three - Rapid City Rush
- Aksiantsiuk, Jurusik, Merchant, Wardley Called to AHL Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Schedule Update: Postponement of Home Games - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Nigel Slade - South Carolina Stingrays
- Battle in Worcester Opens the New Year at 3:05 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Glads Look to Finish Weekend on High Note - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Lose to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sunday's Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières Game Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Gunning for Sweep of the Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- Watts Scores Late to Force OT; Mavs Win, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Start 2022 on Winning Note - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop High-Scoring Game to Utah, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Score Late, Beat Idaho 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Shorthanded Admirals Pull off Comeback, Beat Nailers 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits Fall Short in Loss to Orlando on New Year's Day - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.