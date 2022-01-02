Shorthanded Admirals Pull off Comeback, Beat Nailers 4-3

WHEELING, WV -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Wheeling Nailers 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Admirals scored the first goal, nearly five minutes into the game on a shot from Ryan Cook. The goal was Cook's first ECHL goal of his career. The Admirals have scored the first goal in each of their last three games.

Wheeling would tie the game just three minutes later on a goal from Matt Alfaro. A Cam Hausinger slashing penalty with 8:19 remaining in the period would set the Admirals up with a man advantage. Blake Murray would utilize that advantage, netting a goal 40 seconds into the power play to retake the lead for Norfolk.

Hausinger would help tie the game up for Wheeling nine minutes into the second period for the lone goal in that period.

Entering the final period tied at two, both sides came out with an intent to score. Wheeling got the first goal of the period with 13:28 remaining to take a 3-2 lead. Just 92 seconds later, Nick Schaus connected with Aidan Brown to record his first professional goal, and tie the game at three.

With 7:07 remaining in the game, Alex Tonge made a pass to Marly Quince who sent home a wrist shot to the upper right corner of the net to retake the lead for the Admirals. Quince has scored four goals in 11 games played with the Admirals this season.

Dylan Wells was outstanding yet again for Norfolk, with 33 saves on 36 shots.

Entering the game tonight, the Admirals were already shorthanded, with only nine forwards and five defensemen active tonight. Steven Leonard was hit with a game misconduct penalty nearing the end of the first period. Both Aaron Huffnagle and Noah Corson would go down with injuries in the first period and would not return, leading the Admirals to finish with only 11 skaters (six forwards and five defenseman).

With the win, the Admirals move to 12-16-0-1 and finish out this road trip 2-2. The Admirals are back in action on Wednesday, January 5th as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen in the first of three matchups on home ice.

